Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $406.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.16 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

