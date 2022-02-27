Utah Retirement Systems Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $176.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

