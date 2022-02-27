Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zendesk were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 926.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZEN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

