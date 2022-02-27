Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 303.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,160,000 after purchasing an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $204.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $183.75 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.