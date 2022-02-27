Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Masimo were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,516. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MASI. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.60.

MASI stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

