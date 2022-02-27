US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-$3.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

USFD stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.