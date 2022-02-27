UREEQA Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.83 million and $3,318.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.37 or 0.07060397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,059.04 or 0.99904006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003052 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.