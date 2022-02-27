uPlexa (UPX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. uPlexa has a total market cap of $252,254.44 and approximately $511.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, uPlexa has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

