Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.90 to $12.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $8.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average is $135.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $6,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

