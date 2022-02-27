United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 606 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,883 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,798,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Splunk by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $120.98 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.