United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 139 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $212,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.