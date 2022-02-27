United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,773,000 after purchasing an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.43 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.