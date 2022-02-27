United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $96.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $103.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

