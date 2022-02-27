United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 313 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.40 and a 52 week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

