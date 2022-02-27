United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

