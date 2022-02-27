Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) target price on the stock.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($61.20) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.56) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.24) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,166.67 ($56.67).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,739 ($50.85) on Wednesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of £95.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,852.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,923.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.87%.

In other Unilever news, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($51.18) per share, for a total transaction of £150,520 ($204,705.56). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($52.14) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($27,113.83). Insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029 over the last ninety days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

