Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 151.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

