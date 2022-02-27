Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages have commented on UA. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,742. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UA. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

