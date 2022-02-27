UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UMH. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Aegis upped their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut UMH Properties from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.30.

UMH Properties stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. UMH Properties has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

