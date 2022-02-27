Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $600,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 513.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $378.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $422.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

