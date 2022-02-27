UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,973,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,668,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,422,000 after buying an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

