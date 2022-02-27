UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. UDR posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.04. 1,624,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UDR by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,966 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in UDR by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,689,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after purchasing an additional 411,082 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

