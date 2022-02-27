UBS Group Boosts Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Price Target to €7.65

Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from €7.00 ($7.95) to €7.65 ($8.69) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GETVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.30) to €2.70 ($3.07) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Get Mediaset España Comunicación alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.