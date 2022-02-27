UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.45 ($2.79) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is €2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.44. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

