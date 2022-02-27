UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($106.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.72) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($101.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.68) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,173 ($97.55).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($109.07). The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

