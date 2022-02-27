UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $27,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.