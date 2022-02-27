UBS Group AG Acquires 51,188 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $28,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 114,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 317,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after buying an additional 444,335 shares during the period.

NYSE BHK opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

