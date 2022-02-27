UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 4,401 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Walmart worth $848,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Walmart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.38 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $378.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,119,224 shares of company stock worth $1,134,872,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

