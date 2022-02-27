UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.58 Billion Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.53% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,576,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $147.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.