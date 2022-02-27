UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.14 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875,695 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of Netflix worth $1,144,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 28.5% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $390.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.