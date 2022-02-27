UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 588,390 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Anthem worth $645,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Anthem by 518.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.40.

ANTM stock opened at $453.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.86. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $301.52 and a one year high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

