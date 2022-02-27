Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,954,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,399,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,136,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $257,462,000 after buying an additional 1,163,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

