U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 175,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,056,433 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $11.80.

The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,531 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

