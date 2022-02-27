Two Sigma Investments LP Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.62% of Merus worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 216.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 172,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 36.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 18.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.06. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

