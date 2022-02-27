Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 311,635 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 450.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,635 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.34% of PDS Biotechnology worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 837.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 358,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 963,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after buying an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.01 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill bought 2,900 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

