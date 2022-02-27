Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $20,918,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,647,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $124.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

