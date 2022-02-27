Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.49% of Byline Bancorp worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $80.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

About Byline Bancorp (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.