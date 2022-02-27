Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.54% of Limelight Networks worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.51. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

