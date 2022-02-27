Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $54.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Twitter stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,462,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. Twitter has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

