Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.33% of Twin Disc worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 26.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TWIN stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

