TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.20

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.20 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.22), with a volume of 542421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.40 ($1.23).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

