Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 22.10 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of 19.30.
TKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.
Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
