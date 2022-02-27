Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has 22.10 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of 19.30.

TKC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,117,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68,440.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,346 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 166.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 36,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (Get Rating)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.