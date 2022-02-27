Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 24.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 73,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VEC opened at $44.78 on Friday. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

