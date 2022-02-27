Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $273,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

