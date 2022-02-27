Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $16.94 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

