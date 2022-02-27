Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $227,000 in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Express by 2,372.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,721 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 866,733 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Express by 425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 155,797 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXPR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Express had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. The business had revenue of $471.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

