Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 375.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

