Truist Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TJX Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

