Truist Financial Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,400.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $49.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $91.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,725.19.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,053.57 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,446.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,376.06. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking will post 99.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

