Truist Financial Comments on Maxar Technologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

MAXR opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

